News & Insights

Markets
SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Gets FDA Clearance To Advance Phase 1 Trial Of SAB-142 In Type-1 Diabetes

May 21, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) announced on Tuesday that the FDA has granted clearance for an investigational new drug application to advance its phase 1 clinical trial of SAB-142 for treating type-1 diabetes.

Phase 1 trial of SAB-142 involves a human trial, to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic profile of the human anti-thymocyte biologic SAB-142 in healthy volunteers and patients with type-1 diabetes.

The study follows a randomized, double-blind, single-ascending dose trial design, with dosages ranging from .03mg/kg to 2.5mg/kg, a range similar to that explored in the MELD-ATG study, a dose-ranging rabbit ATG study in individuals with new-onset T1D.

The company stated that similar to rabbit ATG, SAB-142 specifically targets various immune cells responsible for destroying pancreatic beta cells, but without the potential risk of triggering significant adverse immune reactions associated with animal ATG administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SABS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.