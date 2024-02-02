SAB Biotherapeutics' Executive Chairman Reich Takes On Addl. Role As CEO

(RTTNews) - Friday, SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) announced that Samuel Reich, who currently serves as the executive chairman, will take on the additional role of chief executive officer of the company effective immediately.

Reich's journey with SAB started in 2021 when he became the Executive Chairman, following the merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Group. Previously, he had held various senior-level positions at Big Cypress, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

