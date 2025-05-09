SAB BIO Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Progress on SAB-142 for Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

SAB BIO reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting progress in its T1D immunotherapy program and efficiency improvements.

SAB BIO, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), announced its financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting substantial progress in its pipeline, particularly with the drug SAB-142. The company completed patient dosing in the final cohort of the Phase 1 trial and achieved key manufacturing compliance milestones. As of March 31, 2025, SAB BIO reported cash reserves of $12.9 million and a net loss of $5.2 million, slightly higher than the previous year. Research and development expenses decreased, reflecting a strategic shift toward cost-saving initiatives in manufacturing and a focus on advancing clinical projects. CEO Samuel J. Reich emphasized the momentum behind SAB-142 as a potential transformative therapy for T1D.

Potential Positives

Positive Phase 1 topline data for SAB-142 indicates potential for significant advancements in the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), contributing to the company's mission of developing a transformational therapy.

Successfully obtaining a Qualified Person (QP) declaration for in-house CMC manufacturing marks a key compliance achievement, allowing the company to meet European standards for upcoming clinical trials.

Cost-saving initiatives have led to reduced R&D and administrative expenses, directing more resources towards research activities and product development.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in cash and equivalents from $20.8 million to $12.9 million within a quarter, indicating potential financial stress.

Reported net loss increased slightly from $5.0 million to $5.2 million, which may raise concerns among investors regarding long-term sustainability.

Decreased other income and reliance on changes in fair value of warrant liabilities may signal volatility in financial performance, raising questions about stability.

FAQ

What is SAB BIO's primary focus in biopharmaceuticals?

SAB BIO focuses on developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying type 1 diabetes (T1D).

What recent progress has SAB BIO made on its T1D program?

SAB BIO reported positive Phase 1 topline data for SAB-142, accelerating momentum in the T1D therapeutic landscape.

What are SAB BIO's financial results for Q1 2025?

SAB BIO reported a net loss of $5.2 million and held cash and equivalents of $12.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

How has SAB BIO improved its manufacturing processes?

The company has implemented cost-saving initiatives that enhance its scaled-batch manufacturing processes for SAB-142.

What milestone has SAB BIO achieved in compliance?

SAB BIO obtained a Qualified Person (QP) declaration for its in-house CMC manufacturing process, meeting EU standards for clinical trials.

$SABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SABS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB BIO (Nasdaq:



SABS



), (“SAB BIO” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, and reported on recent developments.





Samuel J. Reich, Chairman and CEO of SAB BIO, stated, “We have made strong progress this quarter on our corporate strategy and mission to deliver a transformational therapy that can halt or delay the progression of type 1 diabetes. Based on our recent positive Phase 1 topline data for SAB-142, we have seen accelerating momentum across the T1D landscape regarding the therapeutic potential of SAB-142.”







Recent Pipeline Developments









In April 2025, SAB BIO concluded patient dosing in the last cohort of the Phase 1 clinical study of SAB-142.













Corporate Updates from Q1 2025









FY 2024 budget initiatives are now contributing to cost savings focusing on improvements to the Company’s manufacturing processes for scaled-batch manufacturing. The Company anticipates these initiatives will contribute to continued efficiencies across the Company’s financial performance in 2025.



The Company has successfully obtained a Qualified Person (QP) declaration for SAB BIO’s in-house CMC manufacturing process for SAB-142. This milestone represents a key cGMP compliance achievement enabling SAB BIO to meet European manufacturing standards for an investigational medical drug product (IMPD) designated for upcoming clinical trials in the EU.









Q1 2025 Financial Results









SAB BIO held cash and equivalents of $12.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.8 million as of December 31, 2024.



R&D expenses were $7.7 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The modest decline resulted from the fluctuation of priority spending for the SAB-142 program, a disease-modifying human hIgG aimed at preventing onset or disease progression of T1D.



General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. This decrease was driven by reduced payroll related costs and professional fees in order to prioritize the Company’s continued research activities and development of its product candidates.



Other income of $5.6 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively. This decrease was primarily due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and reduced net interest income.



SAB BIO reported a net loss of $5.2 million and $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.













About SAB BIO







SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi-targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB BIO, visit: https://www.SAB.bio/ and follow SAB BIO on



Twitter/X



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “to be,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including, the data, development, clinical results, and efficacy of our T1D program and other discovery programs, the Company’s ability to raise additional funds on favorable terms, financial projections and future financial and operating results (including estimated cost savings and cash runway), the impact of existing or potential tariffs or changes to federal government priorities on the Company’s business and operations, and the outcome of current or potential future government and other third-party collaborations or funded programs.





These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB BIO and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB BIO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.







CONTACTS







Media Relations:







Kaelan Hollon







Vice President of Communications







khollon@sab.bio







Investor Relations:







Kevin Gardner







LifeSci Advisors







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com









Chris Calabrese







LifeSci Advisors







ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com





