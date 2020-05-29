SaaS Moats And Key Factors, With Industry Veteran Justen Stepka (Podcast)





Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Play

Stitcher

Seeking Alpha

by Daniel Shvartsman

Last week's Razor's Edge episode on the SaaS (software as a service) sector and the differences between Slack (WORK) and Zoom (ZM) got a good deal of attention, a sign of investors' interest in this rally. With both companies set to report earnings next week, along with Akram Razor's much discussed Pager Duty (PD), we wanted to add another perspective to the mix.

Justen Stepka joins us on this special episode. Stepka founded Authentisoft, a single sign-on provider that Atlassian (TEAM) bought out in 2006. He went on to work there for eight years, Docker for another four, and then launch a private equity firm, Enterprise Fund, along with another Atlassian veteran. So he has an interesting front-row perspective on the sector and some of these names, even as he's crossed back over to the investing side of the spectrum. And given his portfolio is currently concentrated in WORK, TEAM, and Amazon (AMZN), we thought it would be good to hear from him.

Beyond the specifics of these companies, we get into what he prioritizes in picking companies, Okta's (OKTA) in the single sign-on vertical, what the private market looks like, and the second or third-level effects of the current work from home environment. We hope you enjoy it, as I think it came out well. Click play above to listen and watch out for a transcript on Monday.

2:30 minute mark - The importance of R&D in retention

6:00 - Product stickiness vs. ease of use

11:30 - Evaluating R&D as a competitive edge

15:00 - The importance of dogfooding

18:00 - Okta's position

23:30 - How can a software company really be on sale in this market?

28:45 - ServiceNow's position

30:00 - What's next in the industry, where is Justen watching, and what does the private market look like?

36:30 - The change in perspective from being an insider to an outside investor

41:00 - Work from Home and its broader effects

52:00 - Commercial real estate

See also Kaisa Group: Wait For Further Deleveraging on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.