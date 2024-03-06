Saanvi Sita Mylavarapu: Creating Experiences to Bring Children Closer to Nature

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Welcome back! Spiffy here, your interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs working to make this world more equitable. Today I’m super excited to speak with Saanvi Sita Mylavarapu, founder of Nature Worthy.

Spiffy: It’s wonderful to meet you, Saanvi. I’m curious about the challenges Nature Worthy is addressing. What can you tell me?

Saanvi: Thanks for having me, Spiffy. Awareness about the nature around us, which should grow organically from a young age, is missing in today's world. In this age of electronics, several influences, and distractions, our lives have become mechanical and we are becoming distant from nature. As a result, we are missing out on the best things that nature offers. By increasing environmental education, Nature Worthy aims to install an organic connection between nature and everyone to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Spiffy: What motivates you to do it?

Saanvi: My personal journey began at the age of six when I started hiking, and over the years, I have hiked over 1,000 miles in different terrains and challenging climate conditions. The time spent in nature helped me learn more about myself, build my personality, and learn coping skills, drive, grit, and perseverance. Recognizing the cognitive, physical, and emotional benefits that the outdoors offers, I firmly believe that expanding outdoor access is key for everyone.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Saanvi: The work of Nature Worthy impacts children who live in areas where there is no environmental justice, children lacking the resources to have an enjoyable time outdoors, and children who don't spend time outdoors very much. By creating experiences where children are exposed to nature at a young age, nature is also aiding the children by boosting their dopamine and serotonin levels, and making them more aware of their impact on the earth.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent milestone/initiative by you or your org. What impact does that make?

Saanvi: Recently, we hosted a “Kids to Parks Day” event at Ray Roberts State Park, targeting kids from environmentally disadvantaged areas. It was a day filled with outdoor activities and exposed the youth to the importance of nature. Several kids' parents approached us and mentioned that they couldn't afford to send their children to summer camps with other kids, but the event was one of the most enjoyable and educational days their children had experienced that summer.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Saanvi: Our Planet is 4.5 billion years old, and it has undergone millions of transformations and will go through many more in the coming billion years. In our life span of 70 to 80 years, how about we explore, learn to seek, and experience the grandeur of the planet! By embracing the phenomenon of life and accumulating cherished memories and experiences, we can truly make the most of our time here.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Saanvi—it’s been an honor!

Saanvi Sita Mylavarapu is the founder of Nature Worthy. Saanvi is leading by example to bring awareness about the benefits of being close to nature, inspiring Gen Z. She has backpacked over 1,000 miles at more than 25 national parks in the United States, the Mount Everest base camp, and is an avid rock climber. She is a passionate conservationist, whose stories and mission have attracted global media. (First published on the Ladderworks website on March 9, 2024.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the interviewee and do not necessarily reflect those of Ladderworks LLC.

© 2024 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Sujit Kunte. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Launchpad: Creative Entrepreneurship Workshops for K-3 Kids and their caregivers here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.