SAAF Holdings Rebrands to Strengthen Corporate Value

SAAF Holdings Co., Ltd., formerly ITbook Holdings, is committed to enhancing corporate value by leveraging its expertise in consulting, system development, human resources, and ground investigation. The company aims to be a long-term supporter of society, offering high value-added services to both public institutions and private enterprises.

