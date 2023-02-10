Saab's operating profit rises, sees 15% sales growth in 2023

Adds quote, detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST reported on Friday a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected organic sales growth of 15% in 2023 and that operating income would rise faster than revenue.

"We have a solid order backlog and a strong position to capture further growth," the company said in a statement, adding that it expects operational cash flow to be positive for the current year.

Operating profit at the maker of the Gripen fighter jet was 1.31 billion Swedish crowns ($126.56 million) in the October-December quarter against a year-earlier 1.08 billion.

Saab, which focuses on areas such as aeronautics, advanced weaponry and command and control systems, proposed paying an annual dividend of 5.30 Swedish crowns, up from 4.90 crowns a year earlier.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

