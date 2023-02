STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab SAABb.ST reported on Friday a rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected organic sales growth of 15% in 2023 and that operating income would rise faster than revenue.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.