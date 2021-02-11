Saab Q4 profit lags forecast, dividend higher than expected

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swedish defence company Saab SAABb.STsaid on Thursday it expected organic sales growth around 5% and positive cash-flow in 2021, after posting fourth-quarter profits below market forecasts.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said quarterly order bookings rose to 18.11 billion Swedish crowns ($2.18 billion)from 8.12 billion a year ago.

"Looking into 2021, we expect operational cash flow for the full year to continue to be positive," the firm said in a statement, adding it expected an adjusted operating margin (EBIT) in line with the 7.4% it had in 2020.

Saab's operating profit fell to 766 million crowns from 1.20 billion crowns a year ago, compared to 3 analysts' mean expectations of 1.03 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The earnings included a non-recurring 315 million crown cost related to onerous contract provisions following lower estimated rates of deliveries, and production volumes in commercial aviation programmes.

Saab said it would propose a dividend of 4.70 crowns per share, higher than a mean forecast of 3.74 crowns.

($1 = 8.3101 Swedish crowns)

