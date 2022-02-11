Saab Q4 operating profit up, supply chain risks remain

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swedish defence products group Saab SAABb.ST reported on Friday an increase in fourth quarter profit despite slightly lower sales and said it saw continued risks for supply chain shortages in the year ahead.

Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet, said operating profit was 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($117.7 million) in the quarter up from 766 million in the year-ago period.

"We expect EBIT to grow between 8% and 12% for the full year 2022," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 9.3458 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

