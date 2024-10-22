Saab Q3 Profit, Orders Climb; Backs FY24 Outlook, Sees Growth By FY27; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Saab AB (SAABF.PK) were gaining around 7 percent in Stockholm after the Swedish aerospace and defense company reported Tuesday significantly higher profit and orders in its third quarter with strong growth in demand. Further, the company reiterated its fiscal 2024 outlook on organic sales growth, EBIT growth and positive operational cash flow.

The company continues to expect full-year organic sales growth to be between 15-20 percent, but at the upper end of the range. Operating income growth is still expected to be higher than organic sales growth.

For the period fiscal 2023 to 2027, the company projects organic sales growth of around 15 percent, and operating income growth higher than organic sales growth.

Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab, said, "We continue to see increasing demand as European nations need to replenish their defence stocks, which will require long-term efforts. This is reflected in our strong order intake in the third quarter. We are growing to meet this increasing demand, for example by investing in capacity, automating our production and building new plants. At the same time, we are delivering strong growth and improving our profitability."

For the third quarter, net income climbed 48 percent to 972 million Swedish kronor from last year's 656 million kronor. Earnings per share amounted to 1.79 kronor, up from 1.21 kronor a year ago.

Operating income increased 38 percent from last year to 1.19 billion kronor, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.8 percent, up from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Sales amounted to 13.55 billion kronor, up 18 percent from prior year's 11.53 billion kronor, with growth from all business areas. Organic growth was 17 percent.

Order bookings increased 41 percent to 21.17 billion kronor, driven by strong growth in Dynamics.

In Stockholm, Saab shares were trading at 235.25 kronor, up 6.96 percent.

