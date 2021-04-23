Saab Q1 operating profit beats forecast

Companies

Swedish defence company Saab posted first-quarter operating earnings above market expectations on Friday and reiterated its outlook for 2021.

Saab's operating profit rose to 597 million Swedish crowns ($70.89 million) from 560 million a year ago, compared to a mean forecast based on three analyst estimates of 430 million, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.4213 Swedish crowns)

