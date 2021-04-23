Saab Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Saab (SAABF.PK) reported that its first quarter net income to parent company's shareholders' interest increased to 392 million Swedish kronor from 334 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.94 kronor compared to 2.50 kronor. EBITDA increased 17% to 1.07 billion kronor, primarily driven by Dynamics, Surveillance and Support and Services.

First quarter sales were 9.09 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 13 percent from last year. Order intake was up 22% to 5.87 billion kronor, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.