Saab operating profit rises, supply chain risks remain

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swedish defence products group Saab SAABb.ST reported on Friday an increase in fourth-quarter profit despite slightly lower sales and said it saw continued risks for supply chain shortages in the year ahead.

Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said operating profit was 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($117.7 million) in the quarter up from 766 million in the year-ago period.

The company said a weak civil aviation sector, where the pandemic has hit hard, was behind the sales dip in the fourth quarter, but forecast that organic sales would increase 5% in 2022.

Saab said it saw continued risks of supply chain disruption, though it had largely mitigated the effects on its business so far.

"Looking ahead, capitalizing on the strong market, executing on our backlog and work to restore stability in the civil aviation business will continue to be our key focus," Saab CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

Saab forecast EBIT growth of between 8% and 12% for 2022.

($1 = 9.3458 Swedish crowns)

