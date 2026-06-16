Saab Gets Order For Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon From France

(RTTNews) - Saab (SAABb.ST) and the French General Directorate of Armaments, Direction générale de l'Armement, have signed a contract regarding Saab's Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon. Deliveries are scheduled 2026-2030. The order includes NLAW weapons as well as indoor and outdoor trainers.

NLAW is Saab's combat proven anti-tank weapon used by nations including Sweden, the United Kingdom and Finland. Its smart guidance system means one soldier can take out any modern main battle tank with a single shot.

At last close, Saab shares were trading at 502.90 Swedish kronor, down 3.59%.

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