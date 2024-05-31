News & Insights

Saab Gets Order For Defence Systems And Equipment

May 31, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Saab (SAABF.PK), a defence and security company, announced it has received an order from the Government of a Western country for a number of defence systems and equipment. The order value is approximately 7.7 billion Swedish kronor with deliveries planned 2027-2028. Saab noted that, due to the circumstances concerning the customer and national security interests, no further information regarding these orders or the customer will be provided.

The company said the order includes systems and equipment from Saab's business areas Dynamics and Surveillance.

