Saab, FMV Enter Agreement To Provide Additional Functionality For Gripen E

September 12, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Saab (SAABF.PK) announced the company and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration have entered into an agreement regarding new functionality and adjusted delivery schedules for Gripen E and Gripen C/D. The order value is approximately 5.8 billion Swedish kronor. This adds new functionality, which includes changes to the electronic warfare-, communication- and reconnaissance systems, as well as changes to the delivery schedules for Gripen E and Gripen C/D. The company said the agreement relates to the period 2023-2030.

FMV and Saab have agreed on adjusted development- and delivery plans, enabling continued development and operation of Gripen C/D after 2030.

