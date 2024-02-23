Saab AB (SAABY) Price Target Increased by 33.01% to 40.71

The average one-year price target for Saab AB (OTCPK:SAABY) has been revised to 40.71 / share. This is an increase of 33.01% from the prior estimate of 30.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.92 to a high of 43.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.79% from the latest reported closing price of 40.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saab AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAABY is 0.15%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.06% to 7,315K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 9.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 739K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 291K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.