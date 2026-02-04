Saab AB (SAABY) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 29.13

The average one-year price target for Saab AB (OTCPK:SAABY) has been revised to $29.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $26.43 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.48 to a high of $41.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.79% from the latest reported closing price of $12.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saab AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAABY is 0.25%, an increase of 57.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.56% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 26.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 5.10% over the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 9K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAABY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

