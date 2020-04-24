Saab AB Q1 Profit, Sales Down

(RTTNews) - Saab AB (SAABF.PK), a Swedish aerospace and defence company, Friday reported 14 percent decline in its net income for the first quarter, with a 5 percent downslide in sales.

For the quarter, the Group's net income slid by 14 percent to 342 million Swiss kronor, and earnings per share fell to 2.50 kronor from 2.97 kronor last year.

Saab's sales for the first quarter declined by 5 percent to 8.04 billion kronor. While order boookings were up 8 percent during the quarter, order backlogs were down 7 percent.

Looking ahead, given the uncertainty due to Covid-19, the Group said, its previous forecast for the full-year 2020 cannot be currently reconfirmed.

