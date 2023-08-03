SAAB AB - Class B (SAABF) Price Target Decreased by 6.75% to 63.53

The average one-year price target for SAAB AB - Class B (OTC:SAABF) has been revised to 63.53 / share. This is an decrease of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 68.13 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.40 to a high of 72.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.67% from the latest reported closing price of 53.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAAB AB - Class B. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAABF is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 7,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABF by 37.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABF by 43.34% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing a decrease of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAABF by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 399K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 387K shares. No change in the last quarter.

