SA drug store chain Dis-Chem posts 9% revenue growth in 24-week period

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African drug store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd said on Tuesday it recorded an about 9% revenue growth in the 24 weeks to Aug. 15, as it benefited from being an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dis-Chem said revenue rose to 11.7 billion rand ($693.71 million) in the period between March 1 and Aug. 15 and added that it incurred additional coronavirus-related costs of 41.1 million rand.

($1 = 16.8659 rand)

