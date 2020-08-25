SA drug store chain Dis-Chem posts 9% revenue growth in 24-week period

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African drug store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd DCPJ.J said on Tuesday it recorded an about 9% revenue growth in the 24 weeks to Aug. 15, as it benefited from being an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dis-Chem said revenue rose to 11.7 billion rand ($693.71 million) in the period between March 1 and Aug. 15 and added that it incurred additional coronavirus-related costs of 41.1 million rand.

($1 = 16.8659 rand)

