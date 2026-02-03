SA Corporate Real Estate (JSE:SAC) Price Target Increased by 16.58% to 3.87

The average one-year price target for SA Corporate Real Estate (JSE:SAC) has been revised to R3,87 / share. This is an increase of 16.58% from the prior estimate of R3,32 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R3,58 to a high of R4,20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.94% from the latest reported closing price of R366,00 / share.

SA Corporate Real Estate Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in SA Corporate Real Estate. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAC is 0.05%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 36,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,404K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,572K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAC by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 9,374K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,197K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAC by 4.39% over the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,141K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAC by 4.47% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EITEX - Parametric Tax-Managed Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 932K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

