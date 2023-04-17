SFOR

S4 Capital's Martin Sorrell has operation to remove a tumour

April 17, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell, executive chair of advertising group S4 Capital SFOR.L, said on Monday he had successful keyhole surgery in February to remove a tumour.

Sorrell said he had "made an excellent recovery", but would reduce his travel schedule for a the next few weeks during preventative treatment. "Otherwise, business as usual," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

