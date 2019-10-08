S4 Capital's digital content unit to merge with U.S.-based agency

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's advertising vehicle S4 Capital SFOR.L on Tuesday said its digital content unit, MediaMonks, would merge with U.S.-based marketing agency Firewood as the company pushes further into a lucrative digital space.

The deal, which values Firewood at up to $150 million, will be funded in part through an issue of shares to raise about 100 million pounds ($122.94 million), S4 Capital said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8134 pounds)

