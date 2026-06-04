S4 Capital Touts AI Gains, Lower Debt at AGM Despite Tough Ad Market

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) told shareowners at its annual general meeting that trading remains pressured by macroeconomic uncertainty and client caution, while management said cost controls, working capital discipline and AI-driven offerings are supporting margin improvement and debt reduction.

Founder and Executive Chairman Martin Sorrell said 2025 trading reflected “increasingly volatile global macroeconomic conditions,” including tariff negotiations and geopolitical risks. He said clients remained cautious, with technology clients, which represent almost half of revenue, continuing to prioritize capital expenditure on AI capacity over operating expenditure.

Sorrell said market conditions in the first five months of 2026 “have remained challenging, if more so,” though trading has been in line with company expectations. He cited continued uncertainty tied to tariffs, the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.

2025 results and 2026 outlook

Chief Financial Officer Radhika Radhakrishnan said 2025 net revenue was GBP 673 million, down 10.8% on a reported basis and 8.4% like-for-like. Operational EBITDA was GBP 81.2 million, producing a 12.1% margin, up 70 basis points from the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was GBP 74 million, and adjusted earnings per share were GBP 0.05, compared with GBP 0.052 in 2024.

Radhakrishnan said free cash flow rose to GBP 86.5 million, up GBP 48.7 million year-on-year, supported by improved treasury management and tighter working capital discipline. Year-end net debt fell to GBP 86.9 million, or 1.1 times operational EBITDA, below the company’s GBP 100 million to GBP 140 million target range and down from GBP 142.9 million at the end of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2026, revenue was GBP 164.8 million, down 7.5% reported and 3.7% like-for-like. Net revenue was GBP 149.2 million, down 8.9% reported and 5% like-for-like. Quarter-end net debt was GBP 111.8 million, down from GBP 144.8 million at March 31, 2025.

The company said 2026 like-for-like net revenue is expected to be within the current consensus analyst range of GBP 632 million to GBP 663 million, down low single digits from 2025. S4 Capital is targeting an operational EBITDA margin improvement of at least 100 basis points and year-end net debt between GBP 60 million and GBP 90 million.

Debt repurchases and dividend policy

Sorrell and Radhakrishnan said S4 Capital has repurchased EUR 85.2 million of its Term Loan B at a discount to date, reducing the outstanding amount to EUR 289.9 million. The company is targeting a further reduction to EUR 250 million.

Management reiterated capital allocation priorities of dividends first, targeted debt repurchases second and share buybacks third. The board plans to implement a 50% dividend payout policy based on adjusted basic earnings per share over the medium term, subject to meeting financial targets.

Radhakrishnan said the board proposes a final dividend of 1.1 pence per share, subject to shareowner approval, representing a 10% increase from the prior year. The company also expects to approve an interim dividend of 1.1 pence and recommend a final dividend of 1.1 pence for 2026 if performance and liquidity targets are met.

Client activity and AI-driven strategy

Sorrell said S4 Capital secured new and expanded relationships in 2025 with clients including Asana, Amplifon, Samsung, Square, NCS, Apella, Visa, Cinemark and HelloFresh, while continuing to expand with major clients such as General Motors, Amazon and T-Mobile.

Chief Growth Officer Scott Spirit said digital marketing continues to grow while analog spend declines, but agency revenue growth has come under pressure as clients seek to reduce “non-working spend,” including agency fees. He said large technology companies have kept marketing spend broadly flat since 2022 while sharply increasing capital expenditure on AI infrastructure.

Spirit said S4 Capital has eight “Whoppers,” defined as clients representing more than GBP 20 million of revenue, and that some spend declines among top clients were primarily due to reduced budgets rather than lost business. He said the company is seeing opportunities in automotive, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods as clients move toward AI adoption at scale.

Management also discussed a shift in the commercial model from time-and-materials pricing toward subscription and asset-based pricing. Spirit said AI can speed up production and reduce costs, making traditional time-based billing less aligned with client expectations. Sorrell added that S4 Capital’s digital focus means it is not disintermediating a traditional TV production business in the same way as larger holding companies.

Google and Amazon relationships highlighted

Rick Eiserman, President and Global Executive Lead on Google and General Motors at Monks, said the company has worked with Google for 13 years and supports 13 Google products with more than 1 billion users. He said 300 Monks are embedded inside Google’s marketing organization, and that S4 Capital was named one of three AI marketing partners for Google after a year-long vetting process.

Eiserman highlighted work including campaigns for Android, Pixel, Gemini and Google Fi Wireless, saying the Google Fi campaign used AI-generated, human-curated commercials through Monks.Flow.

Bonnie Priests, who leads the Amazon account globally, said S4 Capital has worked with Amazon for eight years across 40 markets, with more than 200 dedicated Monks and many embedded at Amazon. She described work across Amazon sub-brands including North America Stores, AWS, sustainability, Twitch and global studio operations. Priests said the company was named a tier 1 creative vendor partner for AWS in the past year.

Board changes and shareowner questions

Sorrell said S4 Capital intends to appoint Christian Juhl as an independent non-executive director, subject to board approval at the next board meeting. Juhl previously served as global CEO of GroupM from 2019 to 2024 and later as President, Corporate Development at WPP.

In response to a shareowner question about geographic growth, Sorrell said the company needs to do better in Asia-Pacific, citing opportunities in China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. Independent Non-Executive Director Nirvik Singh said major technology companies continue to invest in India, including back-end and back-office operations, and called it “a very important market” for S4 Capital.

Sorrell closed the meeting by saying all resolutions were provisionally carried and that final results would be published on the company’s website and announced to the London Stock Exchange.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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