S4 Capital snatches up two businesses to underpin 'new era' strategy

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital SFOR.L said on Monday it has acquired two businesses for an undisclosed sum, as it moves faster to implement its new era advertising strategy in Europe and other parts of the world following Brexit.

S4, owned by the world's best-known advertising boss, who has been sealing deals for digital content that runs on platforms like Facebook and Google, said it would combine U.S.-based Decoded Advertising with its MediaMonks and newly bought Metric Theory with its MightyHive.

