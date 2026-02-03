S4 Capital (SCPPF) Price Target Decreased by 17.95% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF) has been revised to $0.36 / share. This is a decrease of 17.95% from the prior estimate of $0.44 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.27 to a high of $0.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.22% from the latest reported closing price of $0.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in S4 Capital. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCPPF is 0.21%, an increase of 23.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 72,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 34,627K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,319K shares , representing a decrease of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPPF by 32.00% over the last quarter.

LMORX - Patient Opportunity Trust Class R holds 30,000K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Avenue Variable Series Trust - Third Avenue Value Portfolio holds 4,102K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPPF by 19.45% over the last quarter.

WICIX - Wells Fargo Special International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 781K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCPPF by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 576K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.