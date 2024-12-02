S4 Capital Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

S4 Capital Plc (GB:SFOR) has released an update.

S4 Capital PLC announces its total voting rights, revealing that the company’s share capital consists of 619,636,656 ordinary shares and 1 B ordinary share, with a total of 613,636,656 voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in the shares under the FCA’s rules.

