S4 Capital Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) reported first-quarter 2026 results shaped by “volatile global macroeconomic conditions and ongoing client caution,” according to CFO Radhika Ghai, while management reiterated full-year guidance and pointed to improved leverage and liquidity following cost actions and debt repurchases.

Q1 results show revenue declines, EBITDA in line with expectations

Ghai said first-quarter revenue totaled GBP 164.8 million, down 7.5% reported and 3.7% like-for-like. Net revenue was GBP 149.2 million, down 8.9% reported and 5% like-for-like.

Despite the pressure on activity, Ghai said “the annualized impact of its 2025 cost out actions and the continued strong focus on working capital management has resulted in the Q1 operational EBITDA meeting expectations.”

CEO Martin Sorrell described the quarter’s net revenue decline as “a sequential improvement over Q4 of last year” and said it was “better than, I think, analyst expectations for the first quarter.” He attributed performance to heightened uncertainty tied to the Middle East conflict and continued caution among clients—particularly in technology—as they increase investment in AI infrastructure.

Debt reduction and leverage improvement highlighted

S4 Capital ended the quarter with net debt of GBP 111.8 million, which Ghai said was reduced by GBP 33 million from GBP 144.8 million at March 31, 2025 (and GBP 45.6 million on a like-for-like basis). Leverage improved to 1.4x pro forma 12-month operational EBITDA, compared with 1.7x a year earlier.

The company has also been repurchasing its term loan B at a discount. Ghai said EUR 85.2 million has been repurchased to date, bringing the outstanding loan to EUR 289.9 million, with a target reduction to EUR 250 million. Sorrell similarly said the repurchases reduced the term loan B from EUR 375 million to “just under EUR 290 million,” with EUR 250 million described as the “steady state.”

Practice and regional trends reflect client caution and specific scope changes

On a like-for-like basis, both operating practices were affected by client caution tied to the Middle East conflict and reduced activity from some larger technology clients, Ghai said.

Marketing services net revenue was GBP 136.2 million, down 4.5%.

net revenue was GBP 136.2 million, down 4.5%. Technology services net revenue was GBP 13 million, down 10.3%.

By geography, the Americas represented about 80% of net revenue and declined 0.5% like-for-like, which Ghai said was above first-quarter expectations. EMEA declined 27.8%, “predominantly due to scope reductions on BMW and the Middle East conflict.” Asia Pacific declined 4.5%.

During the Q&A, Barclays’ Ciaran Donnelly asked management to quantify EMEA’s decline. Ghai responded that approximately 70% of the decline was driven by the BMW scope reduction, with the remainder attributed to the Middle East. Excluding those two factors, management indicated the underlying EMEA business was roughly flat.

Guidance reiterated; dividend policy and capital allocation emphasized

Management reiterated full-year expectations. Ghai said like-for-like net revenue is expected to be in line with current analyst consensus and “slightly below 2025.” The company is targeting full-year operational EBITDA margin expansion of at least 100 basis points, which Sorrell said is expected to be driven primarily by the annualized impact of 2025 cost actions.

For balance sheet goals, Ghai reiterated a year-end net debt target range of GBP 60 million to GBP 90 million. Sorrell also restated a medium-term leverage objective of under 1x operational EBITDA and added, “I think it’s reasonable to assume that over the next 2 years we’ll be debt-free.”

The company also emphasized its capital allocation framework and dividend intentions. Ghai said priorities remain: dividends first, targeted debt repurchases second, and share buybacks third. She said the board will implement a 50% dividend payout policy based on adjusted basic earnings per share over the medium term, subject to meeting financial targets.

Ghai said the board will approve an interim dividend of GBP 0.011 and recommend a final dividend of GBP 0.011, subject to shareholder approval and performance and liquidity targets being met. Sorrell said this would total GBP 0.022 for the year if conditions hold.

Asked by Donnelly how investors should interpret “medium term” for the payout policy, Sorrell said it “can [be] interpret[ed] as being this year and next year.”

Client commentary: AI-linked pipeline and sector opportunities

Chief Client Officer Scott reported that the company maintains what he described as a “very compelling client list,” including eight “Whoppers”—clients that generated GBP 20 million or more in revenue last year. He said the client base remains skewed toward technology, adding that while large tech companies continue to commit to CapEx and AI spending, S4 Capital is “starting to see budgets stabilize in this sector.”

Scott and Sorrell both pointed to AI as a driver of new business activity. Scott said opportunities are emerging in automotive, financial services, and FMCG. In autos, he cited recent wins with major manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China, and India, describing the sector as an early adopter of AI at scale amid competitive pressure from Chinese EVs and AVs. In financial services, he said there has been an “uptick in pipeline and wins” as institutions move from pilots toward full adoption. In FMCG, Scott said S4 Capital is building on traction from “real-time brand and orchestration partner engagements” with two leading U.S.-based global clients won at the end of 2025, noting one relationship has since expanded internationally.

Scott also said declining overall spend has reduced the average revenue size of the firm’s top 10, 20, and 50 clients, driven primarily by spend and scope reductions “rather than lost business,” and said this trend is “starting to stabilize.”

On operations, Sorrell said the company had around 6,200 employees at the end of March 2026, down 3% since December 2025 and 11% from March 2025.

In response to a Morgan Stanley question on Technology services, Sorrell said the business is seeing stabilization and “a little improvement,” with the company budgeting “sort of flat revenues” for the year. He added that after a difficult period over the last two years, there are “some signs of improving overall environment.”

On the Middle East, Sorrell described the situation as “very volatile,” citing shifting conditions around ceasefires and noting that the company’s Dubai operations had returned to virtual working in the prior 24 to 48 hours. He characterized the pattern as an “initial destabilization,” followed by some stabilization during a ceasefire period, then a brief renewed halt in activity, with “a question mark hanging over things at the moment.”

Management said it expects to report first-half results in August.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.