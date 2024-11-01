News & Insights

S4 Capital Plc Updates on Total Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

S4 Capital Plc (GB:SFOR) has released an update.

S4 Capital Plc has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s share capital consisting of 619,622,982 ordinary shares and 1 B ordinary share with voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The total number of voting rights is 613,622,982, after accounting for shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting requirements under financial regulations.

