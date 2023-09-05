S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) Price Target Decreased by 5.35% to 218.66

The average one-year price target for S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) has been revised to 218.66 / share. This is an decrease of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 231.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 341.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.07% from the latest reported closing price of 101.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in S4 Capital. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOR is 0.26%, a decrease of 18.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.85% to 103,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 18,000K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 8.74% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 14,617K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,943K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 25.43% over the last quarter.

TEMWX - Templeton World Fund holds 12,592K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,235K shares, representing an increase of 34.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 10.88% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 12,586K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares, representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 12.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,228K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 30.69% over the last quarter.

See all S4 Capital regulatory filings.

