S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 35.48

The average one-year price target for S4 Capital (LSE:SFOR) has been revised to 35.48 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 39.44 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.70 GBX to a high of 84.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.94% from the latest reported closing price of 22.90 GBX / share.

S4 Capital Maintains 4.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in S4 Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOR is 0.16%, an increase of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.54% to 72,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 34,627K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,319K shares , representing a decrease of 19.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 32.00% over the last quarter.

LMORX - Patient Opportunity Trust Class R holds 30,000K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Avenue Variable Series Trust - Third Avenue Value Portfolio holds 4,102K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 19.45% over the last quarter.

WICIX - Wells Fargo Special International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 781K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOR by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 576K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

