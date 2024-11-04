News & Insights

S4 Capital to Announce Q3 Trading Update

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

S4 Capital Plc (GB:SFOR) has released an update.

S4 Capital Plc is set to release its third quarter trading update on November 7, showcasing its innovative strategy in digital advertising and technology services. With a workforce of around 7,550 across 33 countries, the company aims for a balanced global revenue distribution and continues to focus on integrating marketing and technology services. Founded by Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital is leveraging its digital expertise to drive growth in a consumer-led market.

