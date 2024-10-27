News & Insights

Stocks

S2 Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

October 27, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

S2 Resources Ltd. (AU:S2R) has released an update.

S2 Resources Ltd has reported promising initial findings from its drilling at the Glenlogan project, revealing elevated levels of copper, gold, and other elements in the last 300 meters of the first hole. These results suggest the potential for a significant porphyry copper-style mineralization nearby, as yet untested, which could attract keen interest from investors. The company is also evaluating geophysics options and has secured land access agreements to facilitate further exploration.

For further insights into AU:S2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRSSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.