S2 Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

S2 Resources Ltd has reported promising initial findings from its drilling at the Glenlogan project, revealing elevated levels of copper, gold, and other elements in the last 300 meters of the first hole. These results suggest the potential for a significant porphyry copper-style mineralization nearby, as yet untested, which could attract keen interest from investors. The company is also evaluating geophysics options and has secured land access agreements to facilitate further exploration.

