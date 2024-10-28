News & Insights

S2 Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

S2 Resources Ltd. (AU:S2R) has released an update.

S2 Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of director Anna Neuling, approval for issuing additional equity, and the issuance of options to Mark Bennett. The meeting will be crucial for shareholders as their votes will impact the company’s strategic direction.

