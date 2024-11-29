S2 Resources Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

S2 Resources Ltd. (AU:S2R) has released an update.

S2 Resources Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval of various director-related options and mandates. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

