S2 Resources Releases Annual Report for 2024

S2 Resources Ltd. (AU:S2R) has released an update.

S2 Resources Ltd, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code S2R, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024. The company, led by Executive Chairman Mark Bennett, continues to be a key player in the mining sector with its strategic operations based out of Melbourne and Perth.

For further insights into AU:S2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.