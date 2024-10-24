S2 Resources Expands Exploration Efforts and Strengthens Finances

S2 Resources Ltd. (AU:S2R) has released an update.

S2 Resources Ltd. has completed the sale of its Finnish subsidiary, resulting in a significant stake in Valkea Resources, and continues to focus on exploration activities in Australia. The company reported a cash balance of A$4.74 million at the end of the September quarter and is advancing its Glenlogan copper-gold project in New South Wales. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic moves and exploration potential, particularly in the highly prospective Lachlan Fold Belt region.

