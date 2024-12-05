News & Insights

Stocks

S2 Minerals Completes Share Consolidation

December 05, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

S2 Minerals, Inc. (TSE:STWO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

S2 Minerals Inc. has successfully completed a share consolidation, reducing its outstanding common shares by half, which will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under a new CUSIP number. This move is part of the company’s ongoing focus on mineral exploration in Northwest Ontario, particularly the Sandy Lake project.

For further insights into TSE:STWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.