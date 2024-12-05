S2 Minerals Completes Share Consolidation

S2 Minerals, Inc. (TSE:STWO) has released an update.

S2 Minerals Inc. has successfully completed a share consolidation, reducing its outstanding common shares by half, which will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under a new CUSIP number. This move is part of the company’s ongoing focus on mineral exploration in Northwest Ontario, particularly the Sandy Lake project.

