S.Sudan replaces central bank governor for second time this year

Adds details, background

JUBA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has brought back Dier Tong Ngor as governor of its new central bank governor, replacing Jamal Wani Abdalla, state-run television said on Monday.

No reason was given for the move to replace Wani, who had been appointed in January to replace Ngor.

South Sudan's economy is in the doldrums after a more than six-year civil war that led to about a quarter of its population fleeing to neighbouring countries.

The war has also stifled the economy's mainstay, reducing oil production to a trickle, while output in other sectors like agriculture has also plummeted.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.