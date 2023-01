Repeats without changes to text

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary.

