S.Korea's Yoon vows to deal appropriately with economic shocks

Adds quote, details

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday the government would appropriately deal with economic shocks, a day after policy authorities announced measures to stabilise financial markets.

"(The government) will do the cushioning effort well so the various economic shocks do not cause difficulties for people's livelihood," Yoon told reporters while arriving at his office.

It was one of the most direct indications from Yoon about the government's intention to implement policy measures aimed at dealing with turbulence in financial markets.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.