S.Korea's Yoon says pre-emptive action needed against financial risks

Contributor
Choonsik Yoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that financial risks spread at a much faster pace than those in other economic sectors and that pre-emptive action was needed before the risks fully materialise.

Updates with own source, full quote

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that financial risks spread at a much faster pace than those in other economic sectors and that pre-emptive action was needed before the risks fully materialise.

He made the comment while arriving at his office in response to a question about government measures announced on Thursday to help cut the debt-service burden on low income-earners and young people.

"Financial risks spread at a far faster pace when compared to those in the non-financial, real economic sectors," he said, adding that the government had better take pre-emptive action.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters