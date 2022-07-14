S.Korea's Yoon says pre-emptive action needed against financial risks

Updates with own source, full quote

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that financial risks spread at a much faster pace than those in other economic sectors and that pre-emptive action was needed before the risks fully materialise.

He made the comment while arriving at his office in response to a question about government measures announced on Thursday to help cut the debt-service burden on low income-earners and young people.

"Financial risks spread at a far faster pace when compared to those in the non-financial, real economic sectors," he said, adding that the government had better take pre-emptive action.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

