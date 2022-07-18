S.Korea's Yoon says illegal strike at shipbuilder cannot be tolerated - Yonhap

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that "illegality should not be... tolerated" concerning a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), Yonhap reported.

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that "illegality should not be... tolerated" concerning a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 042660.KS (DSME), Yonhap reported.

Regarding the possibility of government intervention to end the strike, Yoon answered that people and the government "have waited long enough," Yonhap reported.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More