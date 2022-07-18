S.Korea's Yoon says illegal strike at shipbuilder cannot be tolerated - Yonhap

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that "illegality should not be... tolerated" concerning a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering 042660.KS (DSME), Yonhap reported.

Regarding the possibility of government intervention to end the strike, Yoon answered that people and the government "have waited long enough," Yonhap reported.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

