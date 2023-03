SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday uncertainty was growing due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, urging officials to closely monitor its impact on financial markets, his office said.

