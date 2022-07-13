S.Korea's Yoon promises help for low-income borrowers

By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged on Thursday to implement policy measures aimed at easing the debt-service burden on low-income earners and the young people at a time of increasing interest rates.

"While interest-rate increases have been an inevitable action to contain consumer price growth, the burden should not totally be transferred to economically vulnerable sectors of society," Yoon said, adding the government would adopt policy measures to help them.

He made the comment at his weekly meeting on the economy, held a day after the country's central bank raised the policy interest rate by half a percentage point to fight inflation, making the biggest single rate hike on record.

Recent opinion polls have indicated a rapid decline in Yoon's popularity just two months into his presidency, with the approval rating falling far below the disapproval rating in many surveys.

During Yoon's meeting with top government officials including the finance minister, the Financial Services Commission reported that it would expand a programme to help low-income borrowers switch adjustable-rate mortgage loans to fixed-rate loans at affordable rates.

