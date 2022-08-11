S.Korea's Yoon pardons Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee

Adds S.Korea justice ministry's statement, background

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol granted a pardon for Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee to help overcome a "national economic crisis", South Korea's Justice Ministry said on Friday.

The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world's biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker.

However, it should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big moves from Samsung, analysts said.

"With urgent needs to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economic leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned," Justice Minister Han Dong Hoon told a briefing.

Also pardoned was Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Soo-hyang Choi, Heekyong Yang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.