S.Korea's Yoon pardons Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol granted a pardon for Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, South Korea's Justice Ministry said on Friday.

The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world's biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

