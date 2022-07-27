S.Korea's Yoon orders ways to stop illegal stock short-selling

Adds more details

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered steps to eradicate illegal activities linked to short-selling of stocks, Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

Yoon said late on Wednesday that "relevant agencies, such as financial authorities and prosecution, should draw up measures with the aim of eradicating illegal activities surrounding short-selling," Yonhap reported, citing the presidential office.

South Korea allows limited short-selling of locally listed stocks, but retail investors have complained that the practice mainly benefits big institutional and foreign investors and keeps stock prices artificially low.

Soon after Yoon's comment, officials from agencies including the Supreme Prosecutor's Office, the Financial Supervisory Service and the Korea Exchange held a meeting to discuss the issue, Yonhap said.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Richard Pullin)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.